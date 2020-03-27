WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Short Interest Down 19.0% in March

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,879,400 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 27th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Jason E. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.10. 285,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,354. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. WP Carey has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WP Carey will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.00%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.