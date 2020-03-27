Wrapped Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $173,457.00 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $173,457.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00030986 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 199.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000629 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000733 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 955 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.