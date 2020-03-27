WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,199 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.23% of WSFS Financial worth $28,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

WSFS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. 270,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.98%. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

