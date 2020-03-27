WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Short Interest Down 34.8% in March

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 795,200 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the February 27th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,773,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,011,000 after buying an additional 86,454 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,717,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,542,000 after buying an additional 546,688 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 922,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after buying an additional 115,611 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 760,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after buying an additional 93,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

