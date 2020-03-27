Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,639,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,919 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 4.32% of Wynn Resorts worth $644,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $5.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.78. 3,317,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,304,271. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.26%.

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

