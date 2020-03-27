X-CASH Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $914,991.19 and $4,515.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000666 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00081297 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000434 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 52,697,284,158 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

