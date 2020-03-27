X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2020 – X4 Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – X4 Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/14/2020 – X4 Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

3/13/2020 – X4 Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – X4 Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

3/7/2020 – X4 Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

2/29/2020 – X4 Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – X4 Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

2/22/2020 – X4 Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

2/13/2020 – X4 Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/8/2020 – X4 Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.17. On average, research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

