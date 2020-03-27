Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XEL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NYSE XEL traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $57.66. 1,373,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,249. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $72.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.03.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.