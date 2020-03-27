XEL (XEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $313.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. XEL has a market cap of $273,803.30 and $313.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XEL has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007082 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official website is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

