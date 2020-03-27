Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,551,400 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the February 27th total of 4,830,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of XHR stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. 20,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

