XPO Logistics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 10,094 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 380% compared to the average volume of 2,102 call options.

NYSE XPO traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 747,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,436. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.75. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $100.18.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $29,597,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,382,946 shares of company stock worth $60,826,523. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPO. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.