Xtek Ltd (ASX:XTE) Insider Acquires A$12,900.00 in Stock

Xtek Ltd (ASX:XTE) insider Uwe Boettcher acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$12,900.00 ($9,148.94).

XTE stock traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$0.43 ($0.30). The stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 million and a PE ratio of 106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.67. Xtek Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.39 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of A$0.97 ($0.68).

About Xtek

XTEK Limited provides homeland security products and services to government, law enforcement, military, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company offers ammunitions, including air rifle pellets air arms; ancillaries, such as holsters, spare parts air arms, access peltor hearing protect, access bog gear, binoculars minox, knives boker, and sights minox rifle scopes; and EOD disruption, detection, protection, robotics, high risk tactical/search, hook and line, and tool kits.

