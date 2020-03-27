Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Xylem by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

