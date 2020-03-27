Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of YMAB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.18. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $32,718.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $269,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $468,000 over the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

