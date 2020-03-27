Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,718.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $468,000. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 68,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 78,763 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 228,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

YMAB stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $828.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

