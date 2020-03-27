YEE Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, YEE has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One YEE token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Huobi, ABCC and FCoin. YEE has a total market cap of $732,266.76 and $16,294.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.33 or 0.04692474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00066067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036820 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016311 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ABCC, OKEx, FCoin, DEx.top, CoinTiger and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.