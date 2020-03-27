YOU COIN Trading Up 6% Over Last Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $11.00 million and approximately $1,566.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.00 or 0.02580112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00193076 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00041130 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

