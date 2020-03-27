Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.22). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

ASPN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 904,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,799 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

