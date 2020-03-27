Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report $166.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.00 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $164.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $849.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $844.00 million to $856.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $900.97 million, with estimates ranging from $891.00 million to $907.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $827.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,236,083.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SunTx Capital Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $227,323,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2,471,005.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 988,402 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $15,491,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,000. Finally, THB Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

