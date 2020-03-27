Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($0.87). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.41).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETTX. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

ETTX stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.08. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 879,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 487,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

