Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.64. Hilton Hotels posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilton Hotels.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $114.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.93.

Hilton Hotels stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.15. 5,782,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,639,808. Hilton Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,258,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,064,000 after buying an additional 793,632 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,751,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,198,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,604,000 after purchasing an additional 394,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,196,000 after purchasing an additional 125,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Read More: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Hotels (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.