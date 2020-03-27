Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Hormel Foods reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.96. 2,437,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,070.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,673 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,918 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,437,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,854,000 after purchasing an additional 273,225 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 125,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,468,000. 45.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

