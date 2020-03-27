Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) will post sales of $122.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.84 million and the lowest is $121.49 million. International Seaways reported sales of $101.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $454.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.73 million to $497.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $442.73 million, with estimates ranging from $378.02 million to $503.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.35 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on INSW. B. Riley raised International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $601.45 million, a P/E ratio of -521.00 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

