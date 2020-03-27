Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.19. Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIND. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,565.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Ein acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,729.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,568,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after buying an additional 707,930 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 724,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 424,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 46,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

LIND opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.63. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

