Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neon Therapeutics’ earnings. Neon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neon Therapeutics.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTGN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.74.

NTGN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.26. 163,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,011. Neon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc sold 50,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $109,276.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 188,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

