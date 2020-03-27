Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to Post $0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.71. RCI Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RICK. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $108.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

RCI Hospitality declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

