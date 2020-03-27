Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Sesen Bio reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.24).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.57. 1,146,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,880. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $62.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 81,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 37,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

