Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.31. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 342.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $161.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.83 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Nicholson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,116.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,300 shares of company stock worth $310,270. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 682,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 411,971 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2,951.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 148,155 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the fourth quarter worth about $1,586,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 1,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 48,481 shares during the period. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

