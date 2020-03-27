Zacks: Analysts Expect FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. FS KKR Capital reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.22 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 365,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,781,148. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.75%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 50,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

