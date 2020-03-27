Zacks: Analysts Expect Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. Kornit Digital posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Kornit Digital by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 508,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 179,110 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,325,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,347,000 after buying an additional 174,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 140,969 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,788,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,750,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,904,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.50 and a beta of 1.02.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.