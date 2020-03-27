Zacks: Analysts Expect Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Rapid7 reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.53.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,342,502.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,610,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,290 shares of company stock worth $3,979,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rapid7 by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $44.59 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

