Zacks: Analysts Expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Zillow Group posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,600%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZG shares. DA Davidson raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

ZG traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,409. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.52. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

