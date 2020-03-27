Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.35 Million

Analysts expect that 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) will post $80.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Source’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.70 million and the highest is $81.00 million. 1st Source posted sales of $79.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Source will report full year sales of $319.60 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $322.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 1st Source.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million.

SRCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $794.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,764,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 44,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 27,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at $16,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

