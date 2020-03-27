Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Earnings of $6.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to post earnings per share of $6.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.26 to $7.08. Anthem posted earnings per share of $6.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $22.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.27 to $22.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $25.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.13 to $26.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anthem from $374.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.08.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Anthem by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $12.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.11. The stock had a trading volume of 993,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.46. Anthem has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.