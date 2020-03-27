Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to Post -$1.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to announce earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.34). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.27) to ($4.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($2.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million.

GBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.19. 30,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,271. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.62. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,288,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,155. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

