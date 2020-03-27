Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HDFC Bank.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.72. 173,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.83. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,210,000 after buying an additional 1,133,585 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,700,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,141,000 after purchasing an additional 281,698 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,158,550,000 after purchasing an additional 386,394 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,430 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,306,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,878,000 after purchasing an additional 28,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

