Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iamgold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iamgold will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iamgold.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

IAG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,606,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,938,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. Iamgold has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Iamgold during the third quarter worth $79,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Iamgold by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 72,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 58.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

