Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) will post sales of $41.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.63 million to $41.50 million. Safehold reported sales of $21.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $172.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.51 million to $175.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $236.68 million, with estimates ranging from $227.40 million to $245.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.56 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29. Safehold has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $3,354,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,667,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,556,705.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 344,900 shares of company stock worth $17,274,249. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Safehold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Safehold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Safehold by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

