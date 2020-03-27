Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will announce $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.38. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 643.6% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 48,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,092 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 68,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.58. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

