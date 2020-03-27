Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Boise Cascade posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,071,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,665,000 after acquiring an additional 46,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,604,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $32,071,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $17,219,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCC stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. 385,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

