Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) to announce sales of $27.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $17.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $126.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $146.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $146.71 million, with estimates ranging from $116.37 million to $174.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 73.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.05.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $11,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Daly bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 240,704 shares in the company, valued at $919,489.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 108,165 shares of company stock valued at $481,967. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.