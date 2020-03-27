Zacks: Brokerages Expect LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.47 Million

Brokerages expect LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) to announce $37.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.40 million to $37.53 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $28.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $150.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.04 million to $151.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $152.82 million, with estimates ranging from $150.41 million to $155.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LTC Properties.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 742.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,373,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

