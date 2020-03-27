Zacks: Brokerages Expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.68). Natera posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,571 shares in the company, valued at $859,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 245,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,196,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,420 shares of company stock worth $5,867,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,332,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,908,000 after acquiring an additional 425,079 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 1,562.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $42,205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,757,000 after acquiring an additional 47,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $25.90 on Friday. Natera has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26.

Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

