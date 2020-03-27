Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report $186.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $188.49 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $199.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $728.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $719.60 million to $736.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $801.89 million, with estimates ranging from $786.10 million to $815.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.34 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,999,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 110,328 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 87,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 496,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 74,450 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $66.77 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

