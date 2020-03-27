Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) will announce ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prevail Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.63). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prevail Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 965.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRVL opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

