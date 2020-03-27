Zacks: Brokerages Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.29. SkyWest reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $102,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Steve Albrecht bought 11,787 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $301,039.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,231. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. SkyWest has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

