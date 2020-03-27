Zacks: Brokerages Expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Brokerages forecast that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will announce sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the lowest is $2.89 billion. W W Grainger posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full-year sales of $11.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W W Grainger.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. William Blair raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $291.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $170,232,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $249.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.19 and a 200-day moving average of $307.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. W W Grainger has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $346.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W W Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.