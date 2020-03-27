Zacks: Brokerages Set $46.33 Price Target for I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $46.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned I-Mab an industry rank of 33 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BDTX traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,938. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.42.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($4.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($3.26). On average, analysts anticipate that I-Mab will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $15,200,000.00. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $37,880,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,294,736 shares of company stock worth $86,972,600 over the last quarter.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

