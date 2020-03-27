Zacks: Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also given Coffee an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JVA shares. TheStreet downgraded Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Coffee from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $15.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.54. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Coffee by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

