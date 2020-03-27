Zacks: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Given $41.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $41.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.61 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 230 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTBI shares. BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $15,889,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 64,441 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTBI stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.71. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 27.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.